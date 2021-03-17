A busy offseason for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has taken a strange turn this week. Last night, the quarterback posted a note to Twitter, responding to a lawsuit filed against him by a Houston lawyer, who he accuses of making a “baseless six-figure settlement demand.”

On his Instagram page, Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee posted a photo of Watson, with a long caption that implies improprieties committed by the Texans quarterback.

“Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with,” Buzbee wrote. “This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW!”

The accusation doesn’t outline exactly what Watson is being accused of. Last night, he roundly denied any wrongdoing, and vowed to fight back against the accusations, and alleged that Buzbee is already seeking a settlement.

Per ESPN, Buzbee told FOX 26 in Houston that the allegation stems from an instance where “‘Watson went too far’ with a woman who was giving him a massage.”

Watson, the Texans’ 25-year old star quarterback, has been pushing for a trade from the franchise since the end of the 2020 season. He’s vowed to sit out games if the team continues to refuse to deal him. If there is a trade, most expect that the Houston Texans would seek to get it done before the 2021 NFL Draft, which begins on April 29.

We’ll have more on the legal situation with Deshaun Watson as it progresses.