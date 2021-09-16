Report: Deshaun Watson Resolution Likely Not Coming Soon

The NFL season is underway, and Deshaun Watson remains a Houston Texan, albeit an inactive one, for the time being. While trade rumors continue to fly around, it is extremely unlikely that anything happens until Watson’s legal issues are settled.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women, all of whom work as massage therapists. The group of women is suing the superstar quarterback, who began his 2021 offseason by requesting a trade from Houston. There is also a criminal investigation into his conduct.

As we know, those investigations can take significant time to wrap up. Today, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reports what many had already assume: the investigation and inquiry into Watson won’t be over by the time the NFL trade deadline rolls around.

If a team hopes to see Watson cleared in time to add him for the 2021-22 season, the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline is the day to watch. Perez says its unlikely that everything is tied up in a bow in the next six weeks.

It's looking more unlikely that Deshaun Watson's criminal inquiry over allegations of sexual misconduct will be completed before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline, sources tell @FOS. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 16, 2021

Watson awaits a grand jury decision on whether he’ll face criminal charges in the case. According to Perez, prosecutors have not yet presented the full case to the grand jury. He says that decision could come as soon as next month, though it depends on the status of the investigation.

The NFL’s own investigation, which could end in a lengthy suspension for Watson, is not expected to end before the grand jury decision, which also hurts his trade chances before Nov. 2.

Don't expect the NFL to conclude its investigation before the grand jury decides. The NFL's investigators don't get in the way of an ongoing criminal cases. And the outcome of the criminal investigation will weigh heavily on the NFL's decision on whether to punish Watson. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 16, 2021

Another factor holding up a move: Houston hasn’t come down significantly on its asking price, even with Watson’s legal situation.

“The Texans still want a major haul of top picks in return,” Perez adds. “Watson has to approve the trade and negotiations over pick protection, which would shield the team acquiring Watson by reducing the number and/or rounds of the picks if he’s suspended.”

Deshaun Watson was one of the NFL’s top passers last year, which is why teams still haven’t totally shut the door on acquiring him. Right now, there is probably too much uncertainty for a deal before the deadline, barring a major change in his situation.