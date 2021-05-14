There have been a handful of twists and turns when it comes to Deshaun Watson’s legal situation, and as of now, it appears NFL fans should brace for at least a few more.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, made headlines this week when he said that Tony Buzbee reached out to him about a potential settlement for his 22 clients.

“While we have never approached Mr. Buzbee about a settlement, he has approached us on numerous occasions in the past about the possibility of a settlement,” Hardin said. “We have made clear all along that there would be no settlement unless the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times. We want none of the participants – the plaintiffs or Mr. Watson – muzzled by a settlement agreement. Mr. Buzbee does not feel the same.”

Buzbee responded to that recent claim from Hardin on Friday, posting a picture of a non-disclosure agreement related to a mediation process on Instagram alongside a very strong caption.

“Not that many care about it anymore. But there is a thing called ‘justice.’ And we will find it,” Buzbee wrote in his latest post. “Contrary to what Mr. Rusty says, we haven’t ‘approached them to settle,’ ever. When they approached us they insisted we sign this. We obviously didn’t reach out to them; they begged us via the Texans to mediate. We hold the cards. The truth sometimes or most of the time hurts!!!! We approached them?!? My ass.”

Hardin’s recent statement made it seem as if Buzbee asked for confidentiality regarding any settlements, but Buzbee appears to be saying that it’s the other way around.

It’s also worth mentioning that Hardin said Deshaun Watson won’t accept a settlement without certain contingencies.

The NFL is currently investigating these claims involving Watson. Until this matter gets sorted out, he’ll most likely remain away from the Houston Texans.

[Tony Buzbee]