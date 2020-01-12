Deshaun Watson Made Brutal NFL History In Loss vs. Chiefs

Despite a strong game by Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans suffered an embarrassing 51-31 playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs today.

In blowing a 24-0 lead and losing by 20, the Texans became the first team in NFL postseason history to lose a game by 20 points that they once led by 20. Watson also registered an unwanted milestone of his own.

The third-year quarterback became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to lose while throwing for more than 300 yards, producing three or more total touchdowns and not turning the ball over.

Watson went 31-of-52 passing for 388 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 37 yards and a score. He was responsible for all of Houston’s offensive touchdowns–the Texans also found the end zone on a blocked punt return.

Watson certainly wasn’t to blame for this loss. Texans head coach Bill O”Brien, however, deserves criticism.

O’Brien had some curious decisions in the first half, when the game was still a battle. In the second half, the Chiefs’ superior talent just took over.

Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.