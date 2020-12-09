We can look back at the 2017 NFL Draft and run through countless “what-if” scenarios based on what we know now. But the Chicago Bears passing on Deshaun Watson definitely ranks among the most interesting. And Watson knows it.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Watson was asked about the lack of interest from the Bears ahead of their Week 14 game. Watson admitted that he wasn’t sure why the Bears passed on him in favor of taking Mitchell Trubisky instead.

“I have no idea,” Watson said. He was then asked if being passed over served as any motivation, which he quickly dismissed.

“No, it’s no motivation. It’s what the organization went with,” he added. “For those fans of course they’re going to say something about it. They did what they did. No motivation.”

Deshaun Watson on why he thought the Bears didn't have more interest in him: 'I have no idea' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 9, 2020

Deshaun Watson on if facing Bears provides additional motivational fuel, said he has nothing against them: 'No, it's no motivation. It's what the organization went with. For those fans of course they're going to say something about it. They did what they did. No motivation' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 9, 2020

In fairness, the Bears aren’t the only team to have passed on Watson in that fateful draft. They’re certainly not the only team to regret passing on him either.

The Bears took Trubisky No. 2 overall, but declined his fifth-year option before the 2020 season. This will be his final year in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets drafted Leonard Fournette and Jamal Adams respectively. While the two players were good for their teams, the two teams have since parted ways with them and are both in need a franchise QB.

As frustrating as things are in Houston right now for Watson and his Texans, he should have them back in contention soon if they can just find the right head coach and GM.