With leading wide receiver Will Fuller now suspended, Deshaun Watson and the Texans are going to have a hard time winning any of their final five games.

On Wednesday, Watson addressed Fuller’s suspension as well as his impending free agency. He said that the team is fully behind Fuller after his suspension for PEDs.

“We all love him,” Watson said. “It’s one slip-up and he got popped.”

As for his future with the team, Watson made it clear that bringing Fuller back is important to him. “That’s very important,” Watson added.

Prior to his suspension, Will Fuller was finally enjoying the breakout season the Texans have wanted to see since his 2014 rookie campaign. Injuries have cost him 20 games over the past three seasons, but he was finally injury free this season.

The trade of DeAndre Hopkins before the season gave Fuller an even bigger role in the offense, which he has thrived in. The result has been a career-year with 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns – all career highs.

But Fuller’s future with the team won’t be up to anyone within the Texans organization right now. They’ll be looking for a new head coach and general manager heading into next season.

Unfortunately, the Texans are expected to be in the red in terms of cap space next season. Bringing Will Fuller back won’t be easy for anyone, even a GM who wants him.

Have we seen the last of Will Fuller in a Texans uniform?