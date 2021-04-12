Longtime Deshaun Watson Massage Therapist Speaks Out

A longtime massage therapist of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is speaking out in the wake of the allegations against the NFL superstar.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. Several lawsuits have been filed against the Texans quarterback, though he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

“These are not going away absent Deshaun Watson somehow deciding to settle or these cases being dropped, which I don’t get the sense anything is happening anytime soon,” Ian Rapoport said. “It also means that his future on the playing field is a little bit up in the air.

“We don’t know what the NFL is going to do, what the NFL is doing to decide – if they’re going to act at all. The Houston Texans haven’t said much except for Cal McNair putting out a letter to season-ticket holders saying they’re deeply disturbed by the allegations.”

One of Watson’s longtime massage therapists has spoken out in defense of the quarterback. Jasmine Brooks spoke to KHOU 11’s Len Cannon about his behavior during massages.

“Deshaun Watson has never asked me for any sexual favors,” Brooks said. “He’s never harassed me. He’s never coerced me into anything at all. He’s always been super quiet. The only conversations we’ve ever had, I’m usually the one initiating the conversation. I feel like I’ve been working on him for so long and I still don’t even really know too much about Deshaun, really, because he hardly talks.

“I don’t see Deshaun as being an aggressor of any sort and I know they’re throwing this word “predator” around. I don’t see him as a predator of any kind. He’s always been professional with me.”

Watson has reportedly requested a trade out of Houston, though due to his current situation, it’s tough to see a move happening anytime soon.