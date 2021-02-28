Report: NFL Team Might Trade Entire Draft For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson remains a member of the Houston Texans and many within the National Football League expect that to be the case moving forward.

However, that doesn’t mean other NFL franchises will stop trying to land the superstar quarterback via a trade.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared what he’s hearing about potential offers for Watson.

According to the NFL insider, one GM expects an NFL team to throw its “entire” draft arsenal at the Texans for Watson.

“I don’t expect free agency to move anything here,” Fowler said. “Speaking to several people around the league, it’s more the NFL Draft in late April that could move the Texans. I spoke to one GM that said he expects the team to throw its entire draft or two entire drafts at Houston in the late hours of the draft saying ‘here, you can have it all if I can have your quarterback.’ Perhaps that will finally move the Texans to do something.”

If an NFL team is willing to trade all of its draft picks for Watson, the Texans would have to consider that.

The Dallas Cowboys landed a similar package for Herschel Walker and that return helped them set the foundation for their three Super Bowls in the 1990s.