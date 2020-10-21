Deshaun Watson Not Happy With The Chatter Surrounding Texans

The Houston Texans entered the 2020 season with plenty of promise, coming off of a playoff win in 2019.

However, the first four games of the season went about as bad as possible for the Texans. After starting 0-4, the Texans made the decision to fired head coach – and general manager – Bill O’Brien.

Following the rough start to the season, rumors of potential trades starting popping up. Star pass rusher J.J. Watt’s name was among those that was mentioned the most.

However, star quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn’t want to hear anything about trade talk. He said the team is going to “keep pushing forward” despite a rough start.

“We’re going to stick with this team and keep pushing forward,” he said via Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. “All of that stuff is just kind of something we wanted to squash because it’s a whole lot of noise and people of course see it on social media.”

Watson might not be ready to give up just yet, but he and the Texans are likely already out of the playoff race.

Even with the expanded playoffs this season, Houston sits at No. 14 of 16 teams in the AFC. At 1-5, the Texans are already four-and-a-half games outside of first place in their own division.

Watson and company will need to turn things around in a hurry if they want to make the playoffs.