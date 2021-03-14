NFL Analyst Predicts Where Deshaun Watson Will Play Next Season

Where will Deshaun Watson be playing football during the 2021 NFL season?

That remains arguably the biggest question of the offseason. Watson, a standout quarterback for the Houston Texans, has reportedly demanded a trade out of the AFC South franchise. However, the Texans have yet to budge on a move.

The team’s new head coach, David Culley, addressed the situation earlier this week.

“I don’t know about him not wanting to be a Houston Texan but from hearing the outside,” Culley said. “I just know he’s a Texan. He’s ours. And we’re gonna go with that.”

“There is no contingency plan. (Deshaun Watson) is a Houston Texan, and that’s how we’re moving forward with it. We’re committed to him, as I said before.”

Many still doubt that Watson will be in Houston come Week 1, though.

Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay has made a prediction for Watson’s 2021 team – and it’s not the Texans.

Predicted 2021 Team: Carolina Panthers The Panthers are one of the more intriguing spots for Watson to land, as the club can offer up a strong package that includes star running back Christian McCaffrey, a capable stopgap quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, young standouts who are still on their rookie deals and a plethora of picks highlighted by the No. 8 overall selection in the upcoming draft.

Watson starred collegiately at Clemson, so it’d be fun to see him back on the East Coast, playing for the Panthers.

Where do you think Watson will be when Week 1 of the 2021 season arrives?