Romeo Crennel Confirms The Plan For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t intend to help out their division rival Tennessee Titans this weekend. There has been some speculation that the team may bench Deshaun Watson in a game that doesn’t really mean much to the Texans.

Houston doesn’t have its first round pick, sending it to the Miami Dolphins in the Laremy Tunsil trade. If that didn’t happen, they may be more incentivized to hold Watson out. Even so, one could argue that the team should do what it can to protect its young franchise quarterback in a spot like this.

Watson will apparently be out there on Sunday though. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel said as much today, making it clear that the Texans have every intention of beating the Titans on Sunday.

“I expect him to play and help us win,” Crennel said, per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic. “If we’re up by 50 at halftime, maybe I take him out.”

Despite the Texans incredible struggles this season, Deshaun Watson is having the best year of his career. He has career highs in completion percentage (70.1), passing yards (4,458), touchdowns (30), and a career-low six interceptions. His 8.8 yards per attempt is also a career best for the 25-year old.

The former Clemson superstar makes the open Houston Texans job a very attractive one, but it is particularly tough that the 4-11 team won’t be able to use what may very well be a top five draft pick to continue to build around him.

The Texans and Tennessee Titans kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Titans are looking to punch a playoff ticket with a win. If they lose, and Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens all win their games, Tennessee could miss the postseason altogether.