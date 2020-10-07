Deshaun Watson Reacts To Bill O’Brien Getting Fired

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is among those who have weighed in on the team’s decision to fire Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien had been the Texans’ head coach since 2014, but the team decided to fire him on Monday. Houston started the 2020 season 0-4 following a playoff appearance in 2019.

Watson told reporters on Wednesday that he’s appreciative for everything he’s done.

“I have the utmost respect for coach O’Brien for getting me to Houston, teaching me what he taught me the four years I’ve been here. He did a lot of amazing things,” Watson said.

O’Brien did experience some success in Houston. The Texans won the AFC Division four times, making the playoffs in 2015, ’16, ’18 and ’19.

Houston lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round last year, as the Texans blew a big lead in the first half.

O’Brien’s team entered the 2020 season with high expectations, but had a brutal start to the year, thanks in part to a highly difficult schedule. The Texans opened the year with the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers and Vikings.

Houston will now be led by interim head coach Romeo Crennel. The Texans will look to get their first win of the season on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.