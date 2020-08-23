The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reacts To The Ravens Cutting Earl Thomas

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the latest NFL player to weigh in on the Ravens cutting Earl Thomas.

Baltimore cut ties with the Pro Bowl safety on Sunday morning. Thomas was released less than two days after getting into a fight with a teammate at practice, but there was reportedly more to the situation.

“We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the team announced on Sunday.

Watson reacted on Twitter to the Ravens’ decision.

“Surprised the Ravens released my guy,” he wrote. “Hearing all the noise but Earl’s always been someone I can rely on when I had questions and I have nothing but respect for him. Can’t wait to see where he lands.”

The Texans have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Thomas, who is originally from the state.

However, NFL insider John McClain reports that the team has no interest.

“I’ll reiterate what I tweeted Saturday: Texans have zero interest in Earl Thomas if he becomes available,” he reports.

Texas’ other NFL franchise, meanwhile, is a different story.

The Cowboys are believed to be in play for Thomas. The All-Pro safety has previously made it clear that he’d love to be in Dallas.


