Deshaun Watson Reacts To The Ravens Cutting Earl Thomas

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the latest NFL player to weigh in on the Ravens cutting Earl Thomas.

Baltimore cut ties with the Pro Bowl safety on Sunday morning. Thomas was released less than two days after getting into a fight with a teammate at practice, but there was reportedly more to the situation.

“We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the team announced on Sunday.

Watson reacted on Twitter to the Ravens’ decision.

“Surprised the Ravens released my guy,” he wrote. “Hearing all the noise but Earl’s always been someone I can rely on when I had questions and I have nothing but respect for him. Can’t wait to see where he lands.”

Surprised the Ravens released my guy @Earl_Thomas . Hearing all the noise but Earl’s always been someone I can rely on when I had questions and I have nothing but respect for him. Can’t wait to see where he lands. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) August 23, 2020

The Texans have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Thomas, who is originally from the state.

However, NFL insider John McClain reports that the team has no interest.

“I’ll reiterate what I tweeted Saturday: Texans have zero interest in Earl Thomas if he becomes available,” he reports.

I’ll reiterate what I tweeted Saturday: Texans have zero interest in Earl Thomas if he becomes available. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 23, 2020

Texas’ other NFL franchise, meanwhile, is a different story.

The Cowboys are believed to be in play for Thomas. The All-Pro safety has previously made it clear that he’d love to be in Dallas.