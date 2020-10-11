Deshaun Watson Reacts To The Texans’ First Win Of The Season

The Houston Texans started off the post-Bill O’Brien era with a victory on Sunday.

Less than a week after firing their head coach and general manager, the Romeo Crennel-led Texans earned their first win of the season in Week 5.

Houston beat Jacksonville, 30-14, to improve to 1-4 on the season.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson posted a message on his social media page shortly after the win on Sunday evening.

Hell Yeah Houston!! Keep stackin' em!! 1 at a time!! — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) October 11, 2020

J.J. Watt was a happy man, too.

Watt explained following O’Brien’s firing that he was excited for a fresh start.

“One of the things I’m excited about right now is hopefully getting on the same page with our fanbase again,” Watt said. “I feel like that’s something, there’s certainly been a bit of a tension there in the last months and years, and I can’t wait to have us all pulling in the same direction again. I feel like there’s been a bit of a disconnect there, and it’s not fun as a player to be a part of that when you feel like your fans can’t fully back you the way that they want to.

“I really am so excited because I’ve been here in some of the best times we’ve ever had. There’s nothing better than when this city is all on the same page and pulling for the Houston Texans.” Up next for the Texans is a Week 6 clash against the Tennessee Titans.