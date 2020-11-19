Deshaun Watson Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins’ Catch

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made a catch for the ages last Sunday, hauling in a last-second prayer from Kyler Murray to defeat the Buffalo Bills. It was such an absurd play that people are still talking about it this Wednesday.

Deshaun Watson, who spent several years as Hopkins’ teammate on the Houston Texans, was asked if he witnessed that miraculous touchdown grab. He told reporters that he was able to watch the play unfold while on a flight back home from Cleveland.

“I mean, that’s just Hop,” Watson said. “No surprise. That’s a guy that does that on the daily basis. That’s what he’s known for, being legendary in legendary moments. He made a great play for them and he got them the W.”

Deshaun Watson on DeAndre Hopkins' Hail Mary catch: 'No surprise, that's what he's known for being legendary in legendary moments. He got them the W' @deshaunwatson @DeAndreHopkins — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 18, 2020

Though he might never admit it, Watson has to be a tad upset to see Hopkins making big plays for another team.

Hopkins and Watson were one of the best duos in the league, but former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien foolishly traded away Hopkins for David Johnson and some draft picks.

While the Texans are struggling to sustain success on offense this season, the Cardinals are thriving in large part because Hopkins can just pick apart any secondary.

Fielding questions about Hopkins can’t be easy, but Watson is the ultimate pro for taking the high road in this situation.