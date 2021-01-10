Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Main Reason For Being Unhappy

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is angry with ownership for multiple reasons. This much is clear from published reports.

However, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is adamant that the fourth-year star’s biggest concerns are strictly football and structurally-related. While Watson is apparently unhappy with how the team has handled some social justice issues, including hiring, his angst is not chiefly about that.

“His unhappiness is more current with state of franchise and what has transpired,” Mortensen wrote on Twitter today.

Watson's unhappiness with Texans is not strongly connected to social justice issues, a source close to the quarterback clarifies, even though those issues are important.

The Texans have been mismanaged for some time, even dating back beyond the DeAndre Hopkins trade last offseason. Recently, the team hired Patriots front office member Nick Caserio as its new general manager.

Watson is reportedly angry that the team did not involve him more in the search. The latest reporting this morning is that the Texans even ignored their own search firm in order to hire Caserio.

The Texans remain in the market for a head coach, and it will be interesting to see if Watson has a major role in picking a new leader. If he doesn’t, it will likely only deepen the divide between player and franchise.