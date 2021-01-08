All is not copacetic between the Houston Texans their star quarterback Deshaun Watson. In fact, the team has a major mess to clean up.

According to multiple reports, Watson is upset with the Texans’ brass for failing to include him in the process of hiring new general manager Nick Caserio. It is now apparent that Watson’s cryptic Tuesday night tweet which set off mild panic within the fanbase was indeed directed at the team.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson has not spoken to Houston’s front office in the last few days, although members of the organization have tried to call him.

Getting the cold shoulder from your franchise quarterback is never a good thing for a team.

Watson doesn’t have a personal issue with Caserio, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rather, he’s miffed that the Texans didn’t pursue any of the candidates he endorsed and then didn’t inform him when they were hiring Caserio.

There have been trade rumors about Watson all day, and they’re only going to pick up as long as this continues. Caserio and Texans’ ownership need to squash this issue as soon as possible.

If they can’t do that, well, let’s just say the Texans will lose one the last building block the franchise has.