Deshaun Watson Reportedly Loses Major Endorsement Deal

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has lost another endorsement deal amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment by 22 women.

Beats by Dre has dropped Watson, according to multiple outlets. This news comes just hours after the 25-year-old quarterback had his sponsorship deal with Nike suspended.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said via statement.

Watson had a deal with Beats by Dre since being drafted in 2017. According to Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez, the company was already working on dropping Watson before allegations were revealed.

It’s unclear if this means they were planning on ending the relationship before any lawsuits were even filed, or if they were working on severing ties before two of Watson’s accusers identified themselves on Tuesday.

Source tells @FOS that Beats, owned by Apple, had already made moves to end its endorsement deal with Watson before the allegations were disclosed. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 7, 2021

The NFL has said it is honoring the ongoing situation with Watson, who has now had more than 20 sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against him.

“The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take these issues very seriously,” NFL VP of communications Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk on Tuesday. “Immediately following news of the first allegations last month, and as has been reported, we initiated an investigation under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to closely monitor all developments in the matter.”