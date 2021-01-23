Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has Preferred Trade Destination

Deshaun Watson’s offseason journey continues on as the star quarterback grows more discontent in Houston. After reports emerged last week that the 25-year-old expressed interest in being traded to the Miami Dolphins, a new AFC East organization has joined the mix.

According to a report from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Watson has expressed that the New York Jets are desired destination earlier this week. The Dolphins remain in the mix, but are reportedly behind their AFC East opponent in the quarterback sweepstakes.

Salguero seems to think he changed as mind after the Jets hired Robert Saleh to be the organization’s new head coach. Per Salguero, the Texans franchise quarterback requested that Houston interview the former 49ers defensive coordinator for their own vacancy earlier this offseason. Ultimately, the Jets scooped up the highly sought after Saleh, which clearly caught the attention of Watson.

Sam Darnold remains the lead quarterback in New York’s locker room, but could prove to be a valuable trade piece if the Jets wanted to make a run at Watson. Saleh seemed non-committal when asked about his current quarterback earlier this week, leaving room for a move to be made.

“We’re just getting the staff in the building,” Saleh said per Salguero. “So there are so many things we have to do just from an evaluation standpoint in regards to the entire roster not just the quarterback. To give you that answer now would not be fair. There’s a lot of discussions that need to be had … “To give that answer right now would be premature..”

On the other side of the AFC East, the Dolphins look more ready to win now then the Jets. With Brian Flores at the helm, Miami’s defense skyrocketed in 2020, leaving just a few offensive holes to be patched up. Making a move for Watson would make the Dolphins instant competitors and one of the best teams in the AFC.

As of now, Watson has yet to demand a trade. However, many feel that the situation is trending in that direction, meaning that fans might need to get used to the idea of the star quarterback playing elsewhere in 2021.