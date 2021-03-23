Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Has Released A New Statement

The lawyer of star quarterback Deshaun Watson has released another statement defending his client against allegations of sexual misconduct.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, said last week that the double-digit lawsuits from women accusing the Houston Texans standout of sexual harassment and assault are “meritless.” Today, in a statement obtained by TMZ, he blasted Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accusers, for creating a “circus-like atmosphere.”

Hardin again stood up for his client, stating that “any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false.”

Additionally, Hardin says it has been difficult to investigate any of Buzbee’s claims since he is refusing to provide the names of any of the plaintiffs.

“The tactic of refusing our requests to confidentially provide the names of the plaintiffs so we can fully investigate their claims makes uncovering the truth extremely difficult,” Hardin said. “Anonymity is often necessary as a shield for victims but opposing counsel has used it as a sword to publicly humiliate Deshaun before the truth‑seeking process can even begin.”

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1374451015106191363

Watson himself has not spoken publicly on the matter since March 16, when he released a statement saying he looked forward to clearing his name.

While Watson may be staying silent, he and his lawyer are not sitting back and being passive. Look no further than Hardin’s comments today for proof of this.