Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Releases Another Blunt Statement

This week saw the first Deshaun Watson accuser reveal herself, and multiple major companies break ties with the Houston Texans QB, including Nike. The quarterback’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, is back on the offensive this morning.

Watson has repeatedly maintained his total innocence, as the allegations against him have mounted. He’s up to over 20 accusers, who have very similar stories about how he hired them as masseuses, only to have things turn extremely inappropriate, at best. Some of the accusers say that Watson forced them to perform sexual acts on him.

Once again, Watson and Hardin denies that anything untoward occurred with these women. In a new statement, Hardin rips Buzbee, as he has in the past, accusing him of “destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself.” Buzbee has repeatedly denied that there is any financial incentive in representing the women that have come out with accusations against Watson.

“We have said this before and we want to say it again: Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will,” the statement reads. “When we asked Mr. Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion. Today we filed that motion. As discussed in our filing, Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness.”

“It is clear that, for Mr. Buzbee, this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself,” Hardin continues. “While I understand that anonymity often is used as a field for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword.

“While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court.”

Both the Houston Police and NFL have opened investigations into the Deshaun Watson allegations.

