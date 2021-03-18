A Second Allegation Has Surfaced Against Deshaun Watson

A second harassment allegation has surfaced against Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

On Tuesday, an allegation surfaced against Watson, as a massage therapist alleged that the quarterback went too far during a session. Watson vehemently denied the allegation.

“Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with,” Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee wrote on Tuesday. “This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW!”

On Wednesday, a second allegation surfaced against Watson. The second allegation also claims that Watson went too far with a massage therapist.

“Watson’s behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women,” the complaint on Wednesday read.

Watson has not responded to the second allegation, though he strongly responded to the first one.

Yahoo Sports had details on the accusations:

While the first lawsuit claimed that the massage took place in the home of the first alleged victim in March 2020, the second suit detailed Watson allegedly flying a second massage therapist from her home in Atlanta to meet him in a suite at the Houstonian Hotel in August of 2020. According to claims in the second suit, Watson undressed and got on the massage table completely nude, then resisted using a towel during the massage because “he gets hot easily.” The allegations go on to claim that Watson “kept aggressively redirecting the Plaintiff towards his anus” and “to go higher and higher towards his penis.” At one point during the session, the filing states that “Watson moved in her direction, causing Plaintiff’s hand to touch Watson’s genitals.”

Both accusers are reportedly seeking jury trials.

Watson is coming off his fourth season with the Texans, though he reportedly wants out of Houston.