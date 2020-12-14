Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message After Sunday’s Loss

For Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans, losing has become almost second nature in 2020.

The group faced another ugly defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Houston couldn’t get anything going on offense with a lack of weapons and fell 36-7. Watson threw for just 219 yards and one touchdown as the Texans faltered.

Plenty of skill players were out for Houston at Soldier Field this weekend. Will Fuller V remained sidelined due to a suspension and wide receiver Brandin Cooks was ruled out this morning after being limited in practice all week. The Texans placed starting running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID list just a few days ago. Without his primary offensive options, Watson lacked outlets against a tenacious Bears defense.

The loss knocked Houston back to 4-9. Although the group is playing better since their bye in Week 8, the Texans can’t find any consistency and will end the season feeling like they underperformed.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the league’s best young quarterbacks, Watson can’t seem to win consistently. Still, the 25-year-old remains right on pace with last year’s numbers as he has 3,542 yards and 24 touchdowns through 12 games in 2020.

After Sunday’s game, Watson felt the need to clarify what his goal in the NFL is. The 25-year-old starter made sure to remind everyone that winning is why he plays football.

“I’m trying to have success and win championships, that’s my mentality,” he said, courtesy of the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

Watson and the Texans have had to operate during a tumultuous season in the front office in Houston. The organization parted ways with head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after a few quick losses. It’s definitely possible that the shake-up has led to a lack of consistency within the Texans’ locker room.

Houston will hope to rebound next weekend in Indianapolis.