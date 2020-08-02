Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message On Future With Texans

One of the next young star quarterbacks who will be up for a contract extension is Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.

In three seasons, Watson has established himself as one of the best signal callers in the NFL. He is the only quarterback in the league to throw for 3,800 yards, 25 touchdowns and complete 67 percent of his passes in each of the last two seasons.

Not even Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted a couple of spots after Watson in 2017, hit those plateaus. Of course, Mahomes has an MVP, Super Bowl ring and a mega-contract extension potentially worth as much as $503 million.

Watson is going to be due a lot of money as well someday soon. At this point, he’s making it clear that he wants to stay in H-Town.

“I’m here,” Watson told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I love the organization. I love the McNairs. I love the city. I love the fan base. I’m a Houston Texan. I’m locked in on being a Texan.”

This offseason, the Texans traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Watson’s top target, to the Arizona Cardinals. The move was a curious one, at best.

Last month, Watson was honest about his feelings on Hopkins being shipped out of town.

“I definitely was hurt when we let Hop go,” Watson said. “That’s my brother. That’s my dog.”

Texans head coach/GM Bill O’Brien took plenty of heat for trading Hopkins, but as long as Deshaun Watson is in a Texans uniform, O’Brien has a shot to win games. Not surprisingly, he’s all in for locking up his quarterback for “a long time.”

“We’re working hard,” O’Brien said on Friday about a contract extension for Watson, via the Houston Chronicle. “We feel so strongly about him in this offense, in this organization. We want him here for a long time. We’d love to have Deshaun here.”