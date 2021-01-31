Deshaun Watson Sent A Message To The Texans On Saturday

Matthew Stafford has been traded. Will Deshaun Watson be next?

The Houston Texans quarterback has not publicly requested a trade, but according to multiple reports, he has made it clear that he wants one.

Watson is reportedly extremely frustrated with the way the front office has handled franchise decisions over the past couple of months. The Houston Texans franchise quarterback expected to be part of the team’s search for a new head coach and general manager. However, according to multiple reports, he was mostly left in the dark.

Now, Watson wants out. The Texans quarterback appeared to send a message to the franchise on social media on Saturday.

Watson is believed to have removed all references to Houston on his social media pages.

Deshaun Watson updated his social media profiles from Texans photo to simply 'athlete' Watson has requested trade and is dug into stance of not wanting to play for team again. Texans steadfast they don't want to trade him. Staredown continues pic.twitter.com/n38BaZIYHN — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 30, 2021

The Texans, meanwhile, continue to hold out hope that Watson will want to stay.

“(The Texans) want to get a meeting with Deshaun Watson,” NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN. “They’re hoping that David Culley’s vision and his calming presence could help matters. But I continue to hear that Watson’s issues are at the top with ownership, so it might not matter very much. And both sides appear dug in. Now, the Texans left a little room in that press conference because their relationship has been fragile with Watson right now.

“But they have told teams unequivocally, ‘No,’ when they’ve told, ‘We’re not trading Watson.’ But teams are going to continue calling, hoping that the Texans break and many people around the league believe that the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are best equipped to getting Watson deals done because they both have top-three picks in this year’s draft, multiple first-round picks and it’s going to take at least three to get this guy.”