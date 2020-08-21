Deshaun Watson Shares Bold Goal For Upcoming Season

Individual success hasn’t been an issue for Deshaun Watson ever since he stepped foot in the NFL. The only problem that he’s faced is getting his team over the hump in the playoffs.

Over the past two years, the Texans have fallen short when it matters most. Last season, the team blew a 24-0 lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Instead of letting that loss hinder his confidence, Watson is using it as motivation.

With the regular season just around the corner, Watson revealed his goal for this fall. The former first-round pick is eager to add a Super Bowl ring to his resume.

“Now that’s my priority,” Watson said. “That’s for sure. I’m trying to pull a big three. I won a state championship. I won a national championship. So of course I’m trying to get a Super Bowl. I’m trying to be legendary.”

Watson went one step further and said “I’m trying to create history and make it a dynasty.”

“.@deshaunwatson asked about trying to win a Super Bowl: “Now that’s my priority. That’s for sure. I’m trying to pull a big three. I won a state championship. I won a national championship. So of course I’m trying to get a Super Bowl (championship). I’m trying to be legendary.. pic.twitter.com/Mn8vkBkfrn — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 21, 2020

Trying to create a dynasty in a conference that features Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be pretty tough. However, we should never count out Watson.

A few things will be different this upcoming season for the Pro Bowl quarterback. For starters, the Texans traded away his favorite wideout in DeAndre Hopkins. To be fair, the team did acquire Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks to make up for that trade.

Watson and the Texans will kick off the 2020 season on the road against Mahomes and the Chiefs. It could be a statement game for the Clemson product.