Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Considering A Drastic Move

Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston, but so far, the Texans appear to be uninterested in giving in to his request.

The superstar quarterback reportedly feels that the situation in Houston is unfixable. Watson has reportedly been hurt by his lack of involvement in the head coaching and general manager search. The former Clemson Tigers star is demanding to play elsewhere moving forward.

Houston, though, is reportedly dug in, committed to not trading Watson. There could be a pretty drastic scenario in play as a result.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Watson is willing to sit out of games – and the season – if he’s not traded. The relationship with the Texans is reportedly “too far gone.”

We’ve seen some notable NFL players sit out of games when unhappy with their contracts – Le’Veon Bell, Emmitt Smith come to mind – but a star quarterback doing it would be pretty wild.

Pro Football Talk had the details of how much money Watson would lose if he sits out:

At a base salary of $10.54 million, that’s $620,000 per game. If, as expected, the 2021 season has three preseason games, he’d lose another $1.86 million. Thus, for the offseason, training camp, and preseason, Watson would incur $3.653 million in fines if he doesn’t show up. If Watson then skips the season — and if the NFL stages 17 games — he’d lose another $11.16 million in base salary.

In total, Watson would lose out on more than $20 million.

That’s a pretty high price to pay to get yourself traded, but apparently Watson believes it would be worth it.