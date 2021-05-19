Look: Deshaun Watson Breaks His Silence On Social Media

As Deshaun Watson‘s legal situation, stemming from accusations by 22 women of sexual misconduct, plays out, he has been silent on social media. His last Instagram post came on March 7, and his last tweet was on March 16, a statement about the accusations made against him.

That changed this afternoon. It is unclear what lies ahead of Watson’s football future, but he made it clear, via his Instagram stories, that he is staying ready.

In a series of videos posted to his account, Watson can be seen going through footwork and passing drills, throwing what looks like a baseball, and working out with heavy ropes. Before the allegations against him were made public, Watson made it very clear that he will not play for the Houston Texans this season, and was trying to force a trade.

The significant legal entanglements make it very hard to predict if Watson will play, and who it will be for if he can. It is interesting that he chose to break his social media silence today though, even if we don’t learn much about the most pressing questions surrounding him.

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 – the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

Before the allegations, the Houston Texans maintained that they would not be trading Deshaun Watson, though plenty of rumors of historic deals were floated for the first few months of the offseason. Now, the Texans say they are respecting the legal process.

In the interim, they’ve acquired veterans Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley, and used their first 2021 NFL Draft pick, which came in the third round, on Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

All indications are that the Texans are preparing for a fall without Watson under center. Whether it is because of a trade or something connected to the allegations made against him remains to be seen.

[Deshaun Watson]