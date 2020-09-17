Star NFL Quarterback Reportedly Sued By Freelance Photographer

A star NFL quarterback has reportedly been sued by a freelance photographer over photo use.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly being taken to court over the use of photos posted to his social media accounts.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the lawsuit alleges that Watson published three of the photographer’s photos on his Instagram account.

Watson, 25, is one of the most-followed players in the sport. He has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

The Chronicle had more details:

According to the Houston Chronicle, Aaron M. Sprecher, who describes himself in the lawsuit as a freelance photographer who earns royalties from licensing photographs, primarily to the Associated Press, says in the lawsuit that Watson published three of Sprecher’s photographs taken in 2017 and 2020 on his Instagram account, which has about 1.4 million followers. The 2017 image shows Watson during a pregame walk to the locker room, and the 2018 image shows a profile of Watson in helmet, pads and uniform. The latest image shows Watson signing autographs for fans at a Pro Bowl practice.

The photos are reportedly registered with the U.S. Copyright Office, meaning Watson can’t use them without permission.

The Texans fell to the Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Houston is set to return to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.