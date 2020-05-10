Deshaun Watson’s Private QB Coach Explains His 2017 Bears Comment

Last week, the conversation regarding the Chicago Bears, Deshaun Watson and the 2017 NFL Draft resurfaced.

It has been well-documented that the Bears took UNC’s Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in 2017, before Watson, the much more-accomplished prospect. Over the last three years, they have been criticized considerably for doing so.

With the news that the Bears were declining Trubisky’s fifth-year option, their ill-fated decision to take him over Watson (and Patrick Mahomes for that matter) was picked apart even more last week. The criticism reached a fever pitch when Watson revealed the Bears never spoke with him leading up to the draft.

After Watson went public with his claim, the “Rich Eisen Show” dug up an old clip of him saying he talked to the Bears on the phone. However, his private quarterback coach Quincy Avery is saying it didn’t happen.

Avery explained in a couple of tweets that Watson was simply using the Bears to create leverage. He claims his client never spoke with the team.

“Every year, players are instructed by their agent to leverage the media so that teams feel that there is more competition in the market place than there actually is,” he wrote.

Not exactly. Explain it to you same way I did for Doug. Every year, players are instructed by their agent to leverage the media so that teams feel that there is more competition in the market place than there actually is. — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) May 9, 2020

I'm just saying it didn't. It's clear why he would say it happened then. No reason to not be truthful now. Also was there through the process and it didn't happen. — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) May 9, 2020

The Bears are not going to come out and confirm whether they did or didn’t speak with Watson. Basically, we have to take Watson or Avery’s word for it that they didn’t.

Whether they did or they didn’t, their decision to take Trubisky is one that is looking worse and worse in hindsight.