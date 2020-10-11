Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Choice For Next Coach

The Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach and Deshaun Watson reportedly has a preferred candidate.

Houston made the decision on Monday to fire head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. The Texans have started the season at 0-4.

The AFC South franchise has begun a national search for O’Brien’s replacement, but one candidate is standing out to Watson. The team’s star quarterback is reportedly pushing for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

CBS Sports had the details:

Specifically, owner Cal McNair has already talked to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson about the direction of the team going forward and solicited his opinion, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. While Watson will not be a formal part of the team that chooses the next coach — and McNair intends to hire the GM first — the owner does value very much the feedback of his highest-paid player, and sources said Watson has already advocated for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Bieniemy is very much deserving of a head coaching opportunity. He probably should have landed one last offseason, but he remained in Kansas City for 2020.

While Watson won’t make the final call, the team should prioritize his preferences.

“We have to do whatever we possibly can to make sure that he’s in the best position to have success and to lead this place to success, not only this year, not only next year, but for the next 10 years. Whatever it takes to give him all the tools he needs to be successful in order to … flourish and build into the best possible version of himself he can be, that’s what we need to do,” J.J. Watt said of Deshaun Watson.

Houston will look to get its first win of the season on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff against Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.