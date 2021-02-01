What Texans Players Are Reportedly Telling Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston and his teammates are reportedly OK with it.

The star Texans quarterback is reportedly extremely frustrated with the state of the franchise. Watson was reportedly told he would be part of the team’s search for a new head coach and a new general manager. However, according to reports, that didn’t really go as planned.

So, Watson wants out. According to multiple reports, Watson has officially requested a trade out of Houston.

Several teams – the Jets, the Dolphins, etc. – have been linked to Watson. At this point, it’s unclear where he’ll end up – or if he’ll even be traded.

According to NBC Sports insider Peter King, multiple Texans players have reportedly told Watson that it’s OK for him to want to leave.

It’s gotten to the point where, I’m told, even some respected veterans on the teams have, in effect, told Watson, Go ahead. Go. We love you. We don’t want you to get trapped here. You don’t owe us anything.

The Texans’ locker room was reportedly “turned off” by the franchise’s decision to not interview Robert Saleh as a head coaching candidate.

Houston has since hired Ravens wide receivers coach David Culley.

Now, perhaps Watson will get to play for Saleh in New York.