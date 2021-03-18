A Third Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Less than a day after a second sexual harassment allegation was made against Deshaun Watson, a third lawsuit has been filed against the Houston Texans quarterback.

According to TMZ Sports, the third plaintiff, under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that the 25-year-old Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a massage on Dec. 28, 2020. The following details are disturbing to say the least.

The plaintiff alleges that the incident in question happened at a Houston office building after Watson contacted her for a massage via social media. She claims that, during the massage, Watson “got more aggressive” and “coerced her to move her mouth toward his penis, forcing her to perform oral sex on him.”

The plaintiff is reportedly suing Watson for sexual assault, civil assault and intentional inflection of emotional distress.

All three lawsuits against the NFL player have been filed by Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who addressed the latest on social media. Three more lawsuits are expected.

“Third lawsuit of now six to be filed, against Deshaun Watson, alleging assault,” Buzbee said on Instagram on Wednesday night. “This one is the most egregious, to date. Again, I won’t share details here, but we have open courts in our Texas Constitution, meaning all lawsuits are public record. Our staff has received numerous calls. We screen each one, and I personally talk with and screen any individual on whose behalf we file. I’ve been doing this a long time. I don’t need ‘fame,’ and, to be quite honest, and I say this as modestly as I can, if I never made another penny I would be quite okay. Point is, I’m not pursuing these cases for the money, and every woman who has filed thus far has only plead the minimum amount to invoke the court’s jurisdiction ($500). This isn’t about the money!!”

Watson adamantly denied the first allegation and accused Buzbee of making a “baseless six-figure settlement demand.” He has yet to address the second or third lawsuit publicly.

Watson has obviously been the subject of much offseason speculation, after demanding a trade from the Houston Texans. However, given the severity of these allegations, football talk should be shelved as the legal situation continues.

