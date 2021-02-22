Report: Here’s What It Might Take To Trade For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans continue to hold onto Deshaun Watson, but at some point, the franchise might have to give in and trade the former Clemson Tigers star.

Watson, 25, has reportedly requested a trade out of Houston. While Watson signed a contract extension in 2020, he’s reportedly unhappy with the decisions coming out of the team’s front office. Houston’s front office reportedly told Watson he would be involved in the hiring process of the new coach and GM, but that didn’t happen – at least, not to Watson’s liking.

So, Watson could be the next big-name quarterback to be traded this offseason. We’ve already seen Matthew Stafford head to Los Angeles and Carson Wentz head to Indianapolis.

Where could Watson land? And what would it take to get him?

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King has an idea.

• Reader mail, factoidness, 10 Things, morehttps://t.co/GkFYaDi8T7 pic.twitter.com/xVbsCuFUoz — Peter King (@peter_king) February 22, 2021

Here’s one suggested proposed trade for Watson:

Peter King Proposal: A 7-for-1 deal. Running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, receiver Robbie Anderson and first-round and second-round picks in 2021 (eighth and 39th overall), a first-round pick in 2022 and third-round pick in 2023 in exchange for Watson. Houston might push for the inclusion of 22-year-old pass-rusher Brian Burns as a vital part of any deal, which would be a tough giveaway for coach Matt Rhule. Of course, McCaffrey would be tough too.

That’s a lot, but you are getting a 25-year-old franchise quarterback signed for several seasons. If you’re Carolina, is there a price you would say no to at this point?