Report: Texans Hoping To Meet With Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson clearly have different views on what the future holds.

Despite Watson’s clear desire to leave the organization, the Texans want one last chance to change his mind. The franchise hopes to give newly-hired head coach David Culley a meeting with the superstar quarterback to explain his vision for the team.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler outlined Houston’s plan on Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“They want to get a meeting with Deshaun Watson,” Fowler said, per 247Sports. “They’re hoping that David Culley’s vision and his calming presence could help matters. But I continue to hear that Watson’s issues are at the top with ownership, so it might not matter very much. And both sides appear dug in. Now, the Texans left a little room in that press conference because their relationship has been fragile with Watson right now.

“But they have told teams unequivocally, ‘No,’ when they’ve told, ‘We’re not trading Watson.’ But teams are going to continue calling, hoping that the Texans break and many people around the league believe that the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are best equipped to getting Watson deals done because they both have top-three picks in this year’s draft, multiple first-round picks and it’s going to take at least three to get this guy.”

Neither side seems to be budging on their assertions.

After months of reported frustrations, Watson formally requested a trade from the organization earlier this week. The superstar QB has since removed all traces of Texans affiliation from his social media accounts.

On the other side, new Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has repeatedly stated that the team has “zero interest” in trading Watson. Culley also claims to have taken the head coaching job with the understanding that Watson was the franchise quarterback moving forward.

With such a deep divide between the two parties, it’s hard to see one meeting making much of a difference.

Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing QB drama in Houston.