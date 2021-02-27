Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. The Houston Texans don’t want to part ways with its franchise quarterback. Which side will budge first?

Watson’s patience with the Texans has ran out. It began dwindling when the organization traded DeAndre Hopkins for practically nothing in return. Bill O’Brien only made things worse, and Houston fired him because of it. But the hiring of new head coach David Culley hasn’t helped the Watson situation.

It’s been an ugly off-season in Houston, and the organization’s unwillingness to entertain trade offers for Watson is only making things worse. Longtime Texans reporter John McClain thinks it’s time for the Texans to put an end to such ugliness and start listening to the incoming trade offers.

It seems inevitable Houston gives in because it certainly doesn’t seem like Watson is going to. The organization might as well make a trade ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft to start the rebuild this year rather than waiting until next year’s draft.

From @McClain_on_NFL, who has long been the authority on Texans coverage: It’s time for the Texans to entertain trade offers for Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/EkGTJurh7I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 27, 2021

The Houston Texans’ mismanagement these past few years has made every other NFL franchise look like a well-run machine. It’s about time to put Deshaun Watson out of his misery.

Watson’s demands are simply a reflection of the current sports world. If players don’t like team management or roster situations, they have the leverage almost all the time.

The only leverage Houston has in this situation is to withhold pay if Watson chooses to sit out practices and games this coming fall. Even then, it might not be enough to convince the star quarterback to suit up in a Texans uniform ever again.