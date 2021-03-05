The Spun

ESPN Insider ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If Deshaun Watson Isn’t Traded

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want to play for the Houston Texans anymore. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll get traded this offseason.

During this Friday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said he wouldn’t be shocked if Watson isn’t traded this year.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this is ultimately ‘Carson Palmer Part Two’ where Deshaun Watson doesn’t play this year and he’s not traded,” Tannenbaum said.

That hypothetical scenario bothered Louis Riddick, who had an emphatic response to Tannenbaum’s comments.

“I think this is ridiculous,” Riddick said. “I mean what point is Houston proving by doing that? You’re just going to make him sit, you’re not going to recoup anything in return, and your football team right now is devoid of talent and you don’t have the assets to improve it.”

If the Texans don’t want to grant Watson’s wish this offseason, they better get ready for him to miss some games.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey recently said that he doesn’t envision a scenario where Watson plays for Houston ever again.

“I highly doubt he’ll ever suit up in a Texans uniform again,” Ramsey said on the ‘Huddle and Flow’ podcast. “He’s very serious. It’s his legacy, he should be serious.”

This situation between Watson and the Houston Texans has already gotten ugly, but a potential holdout would take things to another level.


