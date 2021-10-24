Deshaun Watson Trade Is Reportedly Down To 2 Teams

The NFL trade deadline is only nine days away and all eyes are on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ahead of the deadline, it’s believed that only two teams remain viable as trade destinations.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Miami Dolphins aren’t the only team interested in making a trade. Per the report, the Carolina Panthers have quickly emerged as a contender for the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Panthers are coming off four straight losses with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback. Darnold was benched during today’s 25-3 loss to the New York Giants and has completed just 54 percent of his passes over the last three games.

Carolina aren’t exactly flush with draft picks though. But they have been aggressive in making mid-season roster moves so far. They certainly aren’t a team you can count out entirely as the trade deadline approaches.

It's currently down to the Dolphins and Panthers for Deshaun Watson. Nine days to go, at most. Don't be surprised if it happens sooner than later. https://t.co/S9ZIeJ0Pm9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 24, 2021

All of that said, there are still hurdles that both teams need to overcome for a trade to happen. Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause and thus can veto any trade that the Texans agree to with either Miami or Carolina.

Watson has not played this season due to a combination of factors. His falling out with the Texans organization is one, while his ongoing legal battles outside of football is the other.

The clock is ticking on a trade to come to fruition though. Reports from this past week seemed to suggest that a Texans-Dolphins trade was imminent, but nothing materialized.

Perhaps the next nine days will bring us something different.

If it doesn’t, we’ll have to wait until March for any kind of update on Watson’s next team.