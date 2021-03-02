Betting Odds Suggest 2 Favorites For Deshaun Watson Trade

While Deshaun Watson has made it very clear that he does not intend to play for the Houston Texans again, the team hasn’t backed down either. The Texans are reportedly not entertaining trade talks at this point.

That may change, of course. Houston can dock Watson’s pay if and when he doesn’t report to camp, and eventually starts missing games. They can’t force him to suit up though, and it sounds like money is not the No. 1 priority for Watson, who just signed a big new deal with the team last August.

We’ve seen plenty of rumors about potential destinations for Watson, if he is eventually traded. According to new odds released by PointsBet, however, the Texans remain the favorite to be Watson’s 2021 team.

Houston is at +250 in the newly updated odds, meaning that a winning bet of $100 would pay out $250. There’s some logic here, though the way the bet is phrased, any potential bettors may want to reconsider it. A Houston Texans bet would only cash out if Deshaun Watson plays his next NFL snap for the team.

Odds for Deshaun Watson’s 2021 team, via PointsBet. Make of this what you will. https://t.co/lrds3k3cfa pic.twitter.com/q9cylVzLoM — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) March 2, 2021

The Texans are followed by the Carolina Panthers at +300. Carolina has probably been the team mentioned for the former Clemson superstar most often in recent weeks.

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are both in at +700. They’re followed by the New York Jets (+800), Chicago Bears (+900), New York Patriots (+1400) and New Orleans Saints (+1400).

Of all of the NFL teams listed, the Green Bay Packers (+15000) have the worst odds.

