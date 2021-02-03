Deshaun Watson is done with the Houston Texans. However, the franchise insists that it isn’t done with the young star quarterback just yet.

Rarely, if ever, has a 25-year old quarterback coming off of his best NFL season hit the trading block. Watson has been making noise about a trade for a while now, and recently, it was reported that he has officially requested one from the team’s new leadership. Of course, it takes two to tango here, and it doesn’t sound like the Texans have much incentive to deal him yet.

One has to imagine that there is a price for which Houston would deal it’s unhappy star quarterback. Considering Matthew Stafford, who is seven years older without the ceiling of Watson, just fetched a pair of first-rounders and a starting quarterback (albeit, one with an onerous contract) in Jared Goff, the value of Watson has to be immense. It has been reported that Houston would seek at least three first-rounders and a playable young quarterback for Watson, which seems about right considering the Stafford deal.

So far, it doesn’t sound like the Houston Texans are playing ball, though. Bleacher Report‘s Kalyn Kahler has spoken to multiple NFL team executives and a general manager, and right now, new Houston GM Nick Caserio’s front office insists that the team will not trade Watson.

two sources with teams in the QB market told me that Houston has told them they won’t be having conversations about trading Watson. This has all the signs of a long saga. More: https://t.co/Qs1laWPcpH — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) February 2, 2021

It doesn’t sound like the new Texans front office has really impressed other teams with their organization, even with former New England Patriots front office executive Nick Caserio taking over the reins. From the report:

One NFL general manager said he hasn’t heard anything from Houston that makes him think Watson will be traded, and he suggested this is mainly a media-driven story. According to two high-level executives from different teams in the quarterback market, Texans brass have told interested teams that they will not be having any conversations about trading Watson. “We’ve been told ‘no’ from them directly,” one of the executives said. Interested teams are putting plans together, he continued. “But I don’t think the Texans are listening.” The second executive said he isn’t sure what to make of Houston not wanting to talk about a Watson trade. There’s new leadership in town, but the organization has been such a mess. “It’s Houston right now,” he said. “They don’t have any rhyme or reason on what they have done over the last year-and-a-half.”

Now, it is unclear what any preliminary offers have looked like, but if the Houston Texans are completely shutting down the talks as of now, it isn’t a great sign.

On Monday, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms said that he has been told that Deshaun Watson is willing to sit out the season if necessary. That would be a drastic step, and might be enough to force the Texans’ hand, but he’ll have to really sell that over the next few weeks. One has to imagine that if the Texans are going to be persuaded to deal him, it’ll be before the 2021 NFL Draft, which begins in late April. Some of the teams most often connected to Watson in trade rumors, including the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, have top five picks and young quarterbacks to move in a potential deal.

