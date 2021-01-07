Texans Insider Responds To Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

The Houston Texans found a way to go just 4-12, despite getting one of the best quarterback seasons in the NFL this year. Days after the end of Deshaun Watson’s incredible year, some rumors about a potential trade for the 26-year old superstar quarterback have popped up.

ProFootballTalk says that there is a “growing buzz” about the Texans potentially moving on from Watson. It mentions the possibility of Watson looking to force a deal, even after he signed a huge contract with the franchise before the season. The team handed him a four-year, $160 million extension.

It didn’t take long for one of the top Texans insiders in the sports to shoot this idea down. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle laid it out pretty simply on Twitter this afternoon, saying he himself has “a better chance of becoming the Texans’ new head coach than Deshaun Watson has of being traded.”

“For any Texans fans worried quarterback Deshaun Watson could be traded, forget about it,” he wrote in his subsequent column on the matter. “Under no circumstances will the Texans trade Watson, who’s coming off an extraordinary season for a 4-12 team.”

New #Texans from Houston Chronicle — McClain: Ignore the rumors — Texans won't trade Deshaun Watson https://t.co/hcLdkmxuOB — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 7, 2021

Whatever the situation, it doesn’t sound like Deshaun Watson is thrilled with the state of the franchise. On Tuesday, the team hired Nick Caserio as general manager, adding yet another person from the Bill Belichick/New England Patriots tree, after the incredible unsuccessful tenures of Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby.

The next day, Watson tweeted and deleted a very vague tweet, reading “some things never change….” Most took it as his thoughts on he Caserio hire, though obviously it is unclear.

He did give his thoughts on the future of the franchise on a call with Texans media this week, and he made it clear that he believes things need to change.

“We need a whole culture shift,” Watson said. “We need new energy. We need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. “I’m not sure what exactly the ownership wants to do, but whoever it is has got to come in with a great structure and plan and making sure we’re accountable for every action. We’re all striving to go for one goal, and that’s raising that (Lombardi) trophy.”

Watson played some of his best football this year, passing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, along with 444 rushing yards and three interceptions, all with the trade of DeAndre Hopkins, release of Kenny Stills, and late-season suspension of Will Fuller looming over the team.

It honestly makes sense that he might want out given all that has happened, but the Houston Texans can certainly win him back over with a head coaching hire aimed at maximizing his potential. We’ll see where that goes.

