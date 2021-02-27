Peter King Shares What A Friend Of Deshaun Watson Told Him This Week

The major leverage that the Houston Texans have over Deshaun Watson is their ability to withhold pay if he chooses not to play this fall, assuming the team doesn’t trade him. According to someone close to the star quarterback, that may not be enough to convince him to play.

The writing was on the wall for the Watson-Texans situation after DeAndre Hopkins was traded, without Watson’s input. Watson would still go on to sign a huge four-year, $156 million deal, but after the disaster of a season Houston had, and the ascension of Jack Easterby, he now wants out.

Peter King appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this week to discuss the ongoing situation. He revealed that he spoke to someone close to the quarterback, who says that any money he’ll surrender by sitting out won’t change his decision: he’s done playing for the Texans.

“One of Deshaun Watson’s friends, somebody close to him, told me this week that the money is not going to mean anything to Deshaun,” King shared. “That if he says that he’s not playing for the Texans, he sad ‘I think you can take it to the bank.'”

“So my guess is, I assume it’s going to happen before the draft, but maybe it doesn’t. That the Texans will trade him. But again, it’s a wild guess, and that’s all I can do right now,” King continued.

It certainly makes the most sense for Houston to deal him before the draft, which begins on April 29, especially with the field as quarterback-heavy as this one. However, it has been very tough to ascribe a ton of logic to what the Texans have done over the last year.

The 25-year old Deshaun Watson should command one of the biggest trade returns we’ve seen in recent memory. He’s coming off of a season for the disappointing Houston Texans, in which he threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions, completing 70.2-percent of his throws.

[The Rich Eisen Show]