Right now, Deshaun Watson is probably untradeable. Until there is some sort of resolution to his significant legal issues, stemming from sexual assault allegations by numerous women, it is hard to see the Houston Texans finding a deal commensurate with his talent.

Before those allegations came to light, there were significant rumors about the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and other teams. Both originally had 2021 NFL Draft picks in the top six, and the potential to utilize their own young quarterbacks as trade chips to land Watson, one of the most talented players in the league.

During an appearance on 94WIP in Philadelphia, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle says that the Texans were set to land as much as three first-round picks and two second-rounders if they had traded Watson before the allegations. Publicly, the team was dragging its heels after he made his trade demand, but McClain said the team was set to field offers and make a move starting April 1, ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, trade talks have stalled out, he says. Without clarity on how the legal situation may play out, no team is going to mortgage its future on Watson right now.

.@McClain_on_NFL on with us now giving us the latest on with the Deshaun Watson situation. Listen here:https://t.co/PjDHZZxZ9s — Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94WIP (@MarksReeseWIP) May 20, 2021

“They have not had conversations with anybody,” McClain told the radio show, via 247Sports. “At least eight or nine teams that said they were interested, and they told them they would get back to them after free agency. The plan was to start the negotiations around April 1 and see who was serious. There were going to be a lot of teams who would be serious. Then, they would make the best possible deal before the draft.”

Houston native Jalen Hurts is currently penciled in to start for the Philadelphia Eagles. He could have been a big piece in a potential Eagles-Texans trade centered on Deshaun Watson, McClain says.

“Everybody here loves Jalen Hurts because he’s from here,” McClain said. “People here would say they hope Jalen fails, and with them having three number one picks if (Carson) Wentz stayed healthy, maybe the Eagles would give them two of those, but right now, until the legal situation works itself out, there are no negotiations.”

So, as most figured, the situation remains in limbo. The Texans have added a number of quarterbacks, including veteran Tyrod Taylor, backups Ryan Finley and Jeff Driskel, and rookie Davis Mills, the team’s third-round pick (and first selection) this year. It does not look like Watson will be playing quarterback anywhere this year, if we had to guess right now.

