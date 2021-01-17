The Spun

New Details Emerge From Deshaun Watson Trade Situation

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston.

The Texans star quarterback is reportedly frustrated with the team’s head coach and general manager search. Houston fired head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien earlier in the 2020 season. The team reportedly told Watson that he would be part of the search.

However, the Texans have reportedly ignored some of Watson’s advice on both the coaching and general manager fronts.

While that might be true, according to a new report, Watson hasn’t actually requested a trade yet. Pro Football Talk reports that Watson hasn’t officially demanded anything yet.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Watson has not specifically requested a trade, yet.

Although it’s moving in that direction, Watson realizes that using those words will take the situation past the point of no return. This means that, for now, it’s not past the point of no return.

But it won’t be easy to turn things around. The same organization that made the mess will now have to un-make it.

Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to hire either Eric Bieniemy or Robert Saleh. However, Saleh has been hired in New York and Bieniemy has yet to be interviewed by Houston.

Will Watson still be in Houston when the 2021 season starts?


