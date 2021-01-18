A Dark Horse Team Is Getting Mentioned For QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson remains a member of the Houston Texans, but that might not be the case for much longer.

The franchise quarterback is reportedly growing frustrated with his team’s front office. Watson has reportedly not been as involved as he wanted to be in the team’s search for a new head coach and general manager. The Texans have reportedly ignored some of his suggestions throughout the search.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that there’s a growing feeling that Watson has played his last game for the Texans.

From ESPN.com:

Watson is still upset with the Texans over, among other issues, the process they used to hire general manager Nick Caserio, according to multiple sources, leading to widespread speculation that Houston could trade the star quarterback this offseason or be faced with the real possibility that he could decide to withhold his services and not report if he isn’t dealt. It’s still early in the offseason, and Houston just hired Caserio and doesn’t even have a head coach, but the Texans know they have a problem with Watson.

If Watson is traded, where will he go?

The Miami Dolphins are believed by some to be the favorite. The New York Jets are getting mentioned by some, as well.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport named the Carolina Panthers a dark-horse contender on Monday morning.

From @GMFB: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson has not asked for a trade and the team hasn’t said they’ll trade him… but teams are calling, anyway. The #Jets and #Dolphins have been discussed publicly, but don’t dismiss the #Panthers being in the mix. pic.twitter.com/g09zWZI1iM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2021

Watson played his college football in the state of South Carolina. It could be fun to see him paired up with Christian McCaffrey in the backfield.