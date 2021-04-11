1 Word Being Used To Describe Deshaun Watson’s Trade Value

Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston, but it doesn’t sound like the Texans are going to be able to trade him anytime soon.

The superstar quarterback has bigger things to worry about, of course. More than 20 women have accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Watson denies the accusations, though the cases continue to grow in the news cycle.

It’s possible Watson could end up on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

“These are not going away absent Deshaun Watson somehow deciding to settle or these cases being dropped, which I don’t get the sense anything is happening anytime soon,” Ian Rapoport said. “It also means that his future on the playing field is a little bit up in the air.

“We don’t know what the NFL is going to do, what the NFL is doing to decide – if they’re going to act at all. The Houston Texans haven’t said much except for Cal McNair putting out a letter to season-ticket holders saying they’re deeply disturbed by the allegations.”

The Texans, meanwhile, probably couldn’t trade Watson if they wanted to.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that Watson’s trade value has “cratered.”

Watson reportedly requested a trade out of Houston earlier this offseason, but no moves are coming – at least not anytime soon.