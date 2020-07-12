Deshaun Watson’s Tweet About His Last 2 Seasons Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes is understandably the NFL quarterback everyone is talking about right now, but don’t forget about Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans quarterback is among the best in the league. The 24-year-old quarterback could be on the verge of a breakout season, too.

Watson has actually done something that Mahomes has not. Over the last two seasons, Watson is the only quarterback in the NFL to accomplish the following.

The Houston Texans quarterback is the only player in the NFL to throw for 3,800 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes in each of the last two seasons.

CBS Sports pointed out the statistic and Watson was sure to let people know about it.

Watson is due for a massive pay day following Mahomes’ record-setting extension. He probably won’t get Mahomes-like money, but he could come close.

The 2020 season will be a big one for Watson, too. He lost his best wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded from Houston to Arizona. But Bill O’Brien added some other weapons on offense and the Texans will hope to contend in the AFC.

Houston is set to open the 2020 season against Kansas City. We’ll get Watson vs. Mahomes in Week 1 on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. E.T.