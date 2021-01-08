ESPN Analyst Blasts Texans For Their Treatment Of Deshaun Watson

Reports emerged this week that Deshaun Watson is unhappy with the Houston Texans after the team reneged on its pledge to give him a say in their head coach and GM search.

On Friday, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark ripped the Texans for essentially lying to Watson by not interviewing his suggested candidate, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Appearing on Get Up, Clark called the Texans “a badly run organization” with “a dysfunctional front office.”

Clark lamented the fact that Watson has been one of the few players on the Texans who played well in 2020 despite the dysfunction in the front office. He pointed out that J.J. Watt even apologized to Watson for essentially wasting a year.

Watson finished the 2020 season by breaking just about every franchise passing record, leading the NFL in passing yards in the process. But a franchise-worst 464 points allowed doomed them to a 4-12 record.

.@Realrclark25 says the Texans are wrong for lying to Deshaun Watson. "This is a continuation of a badly run organization, of a dysfunctional front office, and this is just the next chapter!"

Healing the dysfunction in Houston may take some time unfortunately. Former head coach and GM Bill O’Brien essentially gutted the team’s roster and gave away valuable assets over several years of mismanagement.

As a result, newly-hired GM Nick Caserio will have a hard time truly molding the roster the way he wants.

The potentially bigger problem Caserio now has is placating the franchise QB he just inherited. As far as we know, Deshaun Watson has gone radio silent with the Houston Texans.

The offseason is going to be a long one for the Texans. We can only hope the two sides can settle their differences without doing anything rash.

