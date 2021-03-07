Deshaun Watson Reportedly ‘Very Serious’ About Drastic Measure

Has Deshaun Watson played his final snap for the Houston Texans?

The superstar quarterback has not been traded by the Texans. According to reports, Houston is not very interested in trading the former Clemson Tigers star. However, Watson is reportedly planning on getting his way, one way or another.

Watson, who signed a contract extension last season, is reportedly considering sitting out of games to push his way out of Houston.

“Watson is training right now in Atlanta, nearly every day, and I’m told it could stay that way for the foreseeable future. The people he talked to privately can sense he’s very serious about willing to sit games and miss as much time as necessary to get traded. He’s got a shortlist of teams he’s intrigued by, but really right now, he’s just hopeful. It’s almost like an, ‘anywhere but Houston,’ plan. Talking to people around the league, they do expect this to heat up sometime around the draft, if another team says, ‘Hey, you can have our whole draft, two drafts. Take whatever you want. We want Deshaun Watson.’ So free agency probably won’t move that needle all that much,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

For what it’s worth, Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey said the same of Watson. The two are close and share an agent.

“I highly doubt he’ll ever suit up in a Texan’s uniform again,” Ramsey said on the ‘Huddle and Flow’ podcast. “He’s very serious. It’s his legacy, he should be serious.”

Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share an agent — David Mulugheta. Jalen would know. https://t.co/rQWJlOY1bW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

Five teams have reportedly called the Texans about Watson so far and that list is probably growing by the day.

Where do you see the former Clemson Tigers star playing in 2021?