Deshaun Watson‘s status remains totally up in the air for the 2021 NFL season, but he is getting ready. This week, he’s been working out with fellow clients of agent David Mulugheta, including two very notable young quarterbacks: Justin Fields and Jordan Love.

Mulugheta posted video to his Instagram stories showing off his impressive roster of clients working out together. Among others in attendance: Jalen Ramsey, Budda Baker, Casey Hayward, Kyle Pitts, Eric Ebron, and a giant Clemson cohort including Tee Higgins, A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Simmons, and Christian Wilkins.

Of course, all eyes are on Watson this offseason. After launching a standoff with the Houston Texans with an offseason trade demand, he has come into serious legal jeopardy. A group of 22 massage therapists have accused Watson of various sexual misconduct, including allegations of sexual assault by some of the women. The ongoing case could very well derail his season, and potentially have a more long term impact on his career.

Fans of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers may have mixed feelings about seeing their young signal callers mixing it up with Watson, though on a football level, he’s maybe the best case scenario for guys like Fields and Love.

This year is a big one for Mulugheta’s two young quarterbacks as well. For Justin Fields, the Bears’ first round pick, it may not start right away. The team has held firm that Andy Dalton will be the starter, though Fields has reportedly looked great this offseason. We’ll see how long Dalton can hold him off.

Love is in the middle of the NFL’s biggest quarterback/team standoff, bigger than Watson’s now that the legal issues have put his trade request on the backburner. As Aaron Rodgers continues to hold out, Love could find himself as the Packers’ QB1 in 2021. He was a third-stringer last year, and has garnered mixed reviews so far in the offseason, though publicly, he’s received praise from players and teammates.

Barring a surprise settlement this summer, many believe Deshaun Watson is heading for the commissioner’s exempt list. The legal case against him probably won’t wrap up until after the end of the 2021-22 season, so it is totally unclear when we may see him under center again.

